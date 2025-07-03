Analysts Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $116.14

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.14.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. Popular has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Popular by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

