Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AZEK, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap classifications. These firms are generally more established and financially stable than small-caps but often retain significant growth potential. Investors often view mid-caps as a balanced mix of growth opportunity and moderate risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 228,944,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,418,179. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

AZEK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,846,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,379. AZEK has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 46,291,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,481,968. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

