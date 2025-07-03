AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $429,197.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,643,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,621.44. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,337 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after buying an additional 2,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,645,000 after buying an additional 2,311,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,269,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,395,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,845,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

