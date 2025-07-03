Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $131.31

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.