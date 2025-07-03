Bank Stocks To Follow Today – June 30th

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent partial ownership in those banks. Holders of bank stock can earn returns through dividend payments and potential capital gains. Their performance is influenced by factors such as interest?rate movements, loan?loss provisions, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.88. 16,981,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,922,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.72. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $552.23.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 85,565,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,467,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,415. The company has a market cap of $810.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $292.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,910,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $356.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $545.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $508.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

