Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 269.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shopify by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Shopify by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

