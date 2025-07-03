Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 252 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $72.76.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

