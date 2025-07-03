Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,156 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Tenable Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,215.80. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,845 shares of company stock worth $637,709. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

