Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $270.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

