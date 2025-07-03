Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.25% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.