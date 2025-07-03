Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 378.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after buying an additional 373,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $540.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.42 and its 200 day moving average is $440.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.