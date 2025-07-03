Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,273 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Shares of TTWO opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

