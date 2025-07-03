Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 932 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after acquiring an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after acquiring an additional 278,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNK opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

