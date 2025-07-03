Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $246.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.17. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

