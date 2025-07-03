Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

