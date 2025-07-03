DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

NFLX opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,031.42. The stock has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.