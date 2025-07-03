iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
