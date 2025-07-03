iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.