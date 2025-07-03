Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Sells 400,514 Shares

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $556,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.21.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 465.12% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

