NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.