Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,960,000 after buying an additional 362,160 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,841,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $82.36.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

