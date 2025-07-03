CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 229,937 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CNX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.