Rossby Financial LCC Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rossby Financial LCC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

