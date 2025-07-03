Rossby Financial LCC Sells 485 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rossby Financial LCC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

HD stock opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $376.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

