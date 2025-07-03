Rossby Financial LCC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rossby Financial LCC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

