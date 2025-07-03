Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.78.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

