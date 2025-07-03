DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,490 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

