Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

