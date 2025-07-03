DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $667,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

