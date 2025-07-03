Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SAP were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $298.04 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $311.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.