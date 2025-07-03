Mather Group LLC. Has $696,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,677,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,949,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,164,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $498.79 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $422.69 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.58 and a 200-day moving average of $483.83.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

