Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.