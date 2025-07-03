Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $10.47 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6%

XOM stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

