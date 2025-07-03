Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 6,028 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $989,978.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 243,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,651.69. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Amin Sabzivand sold 8,803 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $1,443,515.94.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Amin Sabzivand sold 3,169 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $518,923.75.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Amin Sabzivand sold 18,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,831,580.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,528 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $216,288.40.

On Friday, June 6th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,684 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $209,944.28.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,854 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $1,061,571.42.

On Friday, May 23rd, Amin Sabzivand sold 2,146 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $229,171.34.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $813,150.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $736,740.00.

SEZL stock opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sezzle by 649.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

