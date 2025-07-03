Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 106 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

