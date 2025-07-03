Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $134.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

LAMR opened at $124.33 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

