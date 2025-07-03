Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter W. Getsinger Sells 3,456 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total transaction of $732,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,888.95. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Argan Stock Up 0.9%

AGX opened at $205.60 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $246.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.