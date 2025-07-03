Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welltower by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 285,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

WELL stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

