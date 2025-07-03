Head-To-Head Comparison: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) vs. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands -12.75% 19.61% 2.79% Valvoline 15.97% 106.36% 8.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.34 billion 1.26 -$292.50 million ($1.81) -9.89 Valvoline $1.62 billion 3.05 $211.50 million $2.06 18.88

This table compares Driven Brands and Valvoline”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valvoline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Driven Brands. Driven Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Driven Brands and Valvoline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82 Valvoline 0 4 9 1 2.79

Driven Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Valvoline has a consensus price target of $42.54, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Driven Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Valvoline.

Risk and Volatility

Driven Brands has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valvoline has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valvoline beats Driven Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks. It offers its services for passenger cars, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and light and medium duty vehicles. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

