Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

