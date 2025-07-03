Insider Selling: Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) Insider Sells A$78,260.00 in Stock

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hood sold 430,000 shares of Matrix Composites & Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total value of A$78,260.00 ($51,486.84).

Matrix Composites & Engineering Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Matrix Composites & Engineering

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells composite and material technology solutions to the oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defense, and transportation industries in Australia and internationally. It offers autonomous underwater vehicles/unmanned underwater vehicles buoyancy, distributed buoyancy module systems, drill riser buoyancy systems, matrix longitudinal groove system (LGS) riser buoyancy system, and Matrix LGS surf systems, as well as Matrix MarineShield, a wraparound corrosion protection system for the preservation of pipelines, risers, piles, and other critical field infrastructure.

