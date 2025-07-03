Insider Selling: Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) Insider Sells A$78,260.00 in Stock

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hood sold 430,000 shares of Matrix Composites & Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total value of A$78,260.00 ($51,486.84).
Matrix Composites & Engineering Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
About Matrix Composites & Engineering
