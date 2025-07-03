Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires C$56,500.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$113.00 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$113.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,328.96.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,170 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$113.00 per share, with a total value of C$132,210.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$113.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,700.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$113.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,042.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 43,630 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$113.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,949,055.61.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.88 and a 12 month high of C$19.53. The firm has a market cap of C$680.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

