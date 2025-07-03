New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 319 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $282.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,955.65. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,743,860.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

