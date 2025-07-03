Daniel Patrick O’day Sells 10,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Patrick O’day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 30th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after acquiring an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
