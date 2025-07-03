Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 52,704 Shares of Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 52,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,704.00 ($34,673.68).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Count alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 100,000 shares of Count stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$96,500.00 ($63,486.84).

On Thursday, May 29th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 47,296 shares of Count stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,836.80 ($24,892.63).

Count Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.

About Count

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Count Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Count and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.