Head-To-Head Survey: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) vs. CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CommScope and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 2 3 0 0 1.60 Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50

CommScope currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 41.34%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than CommScope.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $4.21 billion 0.43 -$315.50 million $2.73 3.04 Bandwidth $748.49 million 0.64 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -46.03

This table compares CommScope and Bandwidth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommScope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope 16.89% -4.51% 1.68% Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48%

About CommScope



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments. The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. It offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Claremont, North Carolina.

About Bandwidth



Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

