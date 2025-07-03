Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,557,221.40 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TEAM opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.38. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

