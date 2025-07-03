Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,400. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. HNI Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in HNI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

