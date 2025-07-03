Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Sells $153,750.00 in Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,729.60. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $292.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

