Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 466 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,033.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

About InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 12,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

