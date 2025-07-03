Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 466 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,033.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
InterDigital Stock Performance
Shares of IDCC stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $237.50.
InterDigital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
