Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Purchases A$139,596.88 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch purchased 81,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$139,596.88 ($91,840.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 16.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

